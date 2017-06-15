Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lewis Richardson inspired by Anthony Joshua ahead of Haringey Box Cup – Halstead Gazette

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Olisa Blogazine

Lewis Richardson inspired by Anthony Joshua ahead of Haringey Box Cup
Halstead Gazette
COLCHESTER'S Lewis Richardson is hoping some motivational words from heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will provide a timely boost ahead of the Haringey Box Cup. The talented youngster had an inspirational chat with Joshua earlier this week …
'Not Fit to Lace my Boots' – Tyson Fury Brutally Drags Anthony JoshuaThe Olisa Blogazine

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.