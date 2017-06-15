Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LFTZ: Catalyst for real estate market, urban growth – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

LFTZ: Catalyst for real estate market, urban growth
The Nation Newspaper
The United Nations projects that Nigeria's population will cross the 250 million mark by 2030. An estimated 10th of this figure will live and work in Lagos in an estimated area of 356,861 hectares of which 75,755 are wetlands. To the Lekki Free Zone
Lagos state govt releases N.698billion for Lekki Free ZoneNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.