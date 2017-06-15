LFTZ: Catalyst for real estate market, urban growth

The Nation Newspaper

The United Nations projects that Nigeria's population will cross the 250 million mark by 2030. An estimated 10th of this figure will live and work in Lagos in an estimated area of 356,861 hectares of which 75,755 are wetlands. To the Lekki Free Zone …

Lagos state govt releases N.698billion for Lekki Free Zone Naija247news



all 2 news articles »