LG counters Samsung’s Ecobubble with 6-motion DD tech

By Prince Osuagwu

IN Cape Town, South Africa, global electronics manufacturer, Samsung, recently launched one of its flagship washing machines called the Ecobubble range. The unique feature of this range of washing machines, according to Samsung, is that it removes stains from fabrics even while using cold water, thereby saving a whopping 70 percent energy for the user.

Samsung’s argument is that the washing machine uses bubble technology in the eight kilogramme drum to effectively remove stains on cooler settings just as in warm water. By so doing, the machine saves up to 70 percent of the energy which the warm setting would have used up.

But another global electronics and home appliances manufacturer, LG Electronics, has countered both the product and the technology with a range of its own, claiming to have the real deal. The products tagged expanded range of LG Washing machines include; Turbo Wash, 6Motion, Twin Wash, Front Load/ Top Load. All of them ride on the back of a touted super tech called the Direct Drive, DD, motor technology and are all said to be specifically designed for simple living .

Introducing the product line recently, an official of the company, Mr. Olugbenga Ogunbayo said that washing machines from LG Electronics are designed with human-centric features, in consideration of the interest of numerous consumers anywhere in the world. According to him; “Against the background that most washing machines are able to carry out just one wash motion, this necessitated the introduction of the LG 6-Motion washing machine which has the capacity to replicate six different wash motions for every fabric type.

“These washing machines ride on the back of DD motor, which makes it possible for 6 different motions which include scrubbing, stepping, swing and rolling motion like a real hard wash would do. It is fabric sensitive and as such helps to select appropriate motions for better washing performance with less damage by selecting stepping or scrubbing for stains and swing or rolling for delicate clothes”.

He also challenged the Samsung’s 70 percent energy saving claim saying that “unlike other washing machine brands that are laying claim to saving 70 per cent energy when using cold water, it is common knowledge that using 15 degree tap water can save 60-70 per cent of energy compared to 40 degree heated water, so that claim tells nothing new.

‘We can also confirm to you that LG washing machines genuinely save 60-70 per cent energy in 15 degree tap water cycle compared to 40 degree warm water cycle but the clincher is the ability to undertake six tasks at the same time, thereby saving a lot more time and energy.

“In 2015 LG DD (Direct Drive) in washing machines was certified by Verband Deutsher Rlekrotechniker as a product with a life span of 20 years which is the longest to be so certified by VDE in recent times. This is to confirm the reliability and durability of LG washing machines which is what every consumer desire in a product.

‘What we want consumers to always do is crosscheck claims on every product before buying because some manufacturers come to Africa to dump products that have attracted them fines and penalties in other climes” he added.

Apparently, this war could only be settled at the doorstep of women who the products are particularly targeted at. The washing machine, perhaps, more than any other home appliance, is of great help and relief to women, particularly the working class, in handling their laundry at the home front.

The post LG counters Samsung’s Ecobubble with 6-motion DD tech appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

