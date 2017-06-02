LG introduces cleverly named LG Pay in Korea, but only on the G6 for now
The latest tool to enter the increasingly crowded payments space is from LG Electronics, and it’s called — you guessed it — LG Pay. Announced on Friday, LG Pay will depend on Wireless Magnetic Communication technology.
The post LG introduces cleverly named LG Pay in Korea, but only on the G6 for now appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!