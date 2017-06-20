LG poll: Gov.Ambode commends LASIEC on efforts so far

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its efforts so far, to ensure the July 22 local government election is free, fair and credible. The governor gave the commendation while swearing in two new members of the LASIEC board – Prof. Gabriel Babawale and Dr…

