LG polls: APC submits candidates’ list to INEC, says “no opposition in Lagos”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has submitted the list of candidates to contest the chairmanship and councillorship seats in next month’s local government elections to the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) A statement yesterday by the party’s state election’s committee chairman, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, made the confirmation. Afikuyomi expressed confidence in the ability […]

LG polls: APC submits candidates’ list to INEC, says “no opposition in Lagos”

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

