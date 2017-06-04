LG Polls: APC Wins All 23 Chairmanship Seats In Benue State

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) announced on Sunday that the All Progressive Congress (APC), won all the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the elections held on Saturday.

The BSIEC also announced that the party won all the councillorship positions, with some of the candidates returned unopposed.

BSIEC chairman John Tsuwa who declared the results in Makurdi, however, declined to release details of votes scored by the candidates.

“The figures are not ready. I will not entertain questions because this is not a press conference,,” he told pressmen.

Tsuwa, who said that eight political parties participated in the exercise, listed them to include Accord Party, APC, PDP, SDP, ACB, PPP, LP and NNPP.

He thanked security agencies for ensuring a smooth conduct of the elections, and expressed happiness that no case of violence or snatching of ballot box was reported throughout the exercise.

The post LG Polls: APC Wins All 23 Chairmanship Seats In Benue State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

