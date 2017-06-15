LG POLLS: Makarfi-led Lagos PDP aligns with Labour Party

By Dapo Akinrefon

lagos—THE Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State says it has gone into alliance with the Labour Party, LP, to contest the July 22 local government elections.

This came as the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC ) has enlisted the support of traditional rulers in the state in ensuring peace and violence-free council polls.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, yesterday, Mr Moshood Salvador said the leadership crisis rocking the PDP made it necessary for the Makarfi camp to go into alliance with the Labour Party.

He said: “We are all not unaware of the leadership problem rocking our party, over which we are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court to end the crisis. This is why the party needs experienced, knowledgeable, articulate and gentleman, leadership, at all levels.

Salvador, however, appealed to “all lovers and sympathizers of PDP in Lagos State to cast their vote for Labour PDP alliance and vote Labour Party. It is an alliance. We never decamped to any party. We never declared for another Party and we never dumped our dear PDP. We are the PDP strength in Lagos State. In this pre-electoral alliance, we have 342 Councillorship candidates and 52 Chairmanship candidates.”

In addition, he said “as from this very moment, I now declare that all our candidates must start pasting their posters, commence the house to house campaigns and educate electorates on the circumstance of our using Labour Party for this Council election only.’’

LASIEC seeks cooperation of monarchs

Meanwhile, LASIEC visited the palaces of leading monarchs in the State where it met with the monarchs and religious leaders on the need to have a peaceful election.

One of the LASIEC commissioners, Mrs Toyin Ibrahim-Famakinwa, who addressed the monarchs and religious leaders on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (Rtd), in all the palaces visited, explained that the Commission embarked on the visit to inform the monarchs and religious leaders about the forthcoming elections.

She added that the commission also sought support of the traditional rulers towards a successful conduct of the elections.

She urged traditional rulers and religious leaders to warn their subjects and followers, particularly the youths against engaging in violence before, during and after the elections.

