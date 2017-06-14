LG POLLS: Makarfi-led Lagos PDP goes into alliance with Labour Party

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State says it has gone into alliance with the Labour Party, LP, to contest the July 22 local government elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, today, Mr Moshood Salvador said the leadership crisis rocking the PDP made it necessary for the Makarfi camp to go into alliance with the Labour Party.

He said: “We are all not unaware of the leadership problem rocking our party, for which we are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court to end the crisis. This is why the party needs experienced, knowledgeable and an articulate leadership at all levels.

“By extension, the Ali Modu Sheriff group of Lagos PDP also took advantage of the crisis, connived with APC to reduce the chances of PDP’s success in the coming Lagos State council election. They came with several violent actions to disturb the smooth running of Salvador-led PDP administration in Lagos State. But with Salvador’s leadership quality and experience, he refused to be distracted and foiled their plans.”

Salvador, however appealed to “all lovers and sympathisers of PDP in Lagos State to cast their vote for the Labour-PDP alliance and vote Labour Party. It is an alliance. We never decamped to any Party. We never declared for another Party and we never dumped our dear PDP. We are the PDP strength in Lagos State.

In this Pre-electoral alliance, we have 342 Councillorship candidates and 52 Chairmanship candidates.”

In addition, he said “as from this very moment, I now declare that all our candidates must start pasting their posters, commence the house-to-house campaigns and educate electorate on the circumstance of our using Labour Party for this Council election only.

“The LGA Chairmen, the Ward Chairmen and all our LCDA Chairmen must start work tirelessly to educate the public on this Council election and work closely with all their Labour Party counterparts and candidates in their various Local Governments.”

Accusing the Modu Sheriff-led PDP of refusing to accept the leadership of Salvador and Segun Adewale’s readiness to be Vice Chairman to Salvador, he said “the Sheriff group broke the promises immediately it was made. They knew that they are less than 10% of the PDP membership in Lagos State.

“This shows why they only believe in violence for every move made and they lack quality and reliable leadership with no visible elders and leaders.”

Also, he said “the people of Lagos are very ready to vote PDP into Power at this Local government election, because APC did nothing to the people at the Local government level. All Local government roads are bad, no community health care centers again, no sanitation/environmental service again and so on.

“This is why we are determined and ready to make the positive change in all the local government areas and the local council development areas. We also pledge that we will not disappoint the public when voted into power.

“I refuse to be distracted, the Makarfi group of PDP under the leadership of Hon. Moshood Salvador has refused to allow their teaming members disenfranchised. If legal solution is being delayed, we have taken to political solution to form a political alliance.

“Political alliance is an agreement for cooperation between different Political Parties on common Political agenda, often for the purpose of contesting an election”.

“We are PDP any day and anytime. We only have a Pre-electoral Political alliance with Labour Party to contest this coming Local Government election only. This is not the first time of this type of alliance in Nigeria,” Salvador added.

