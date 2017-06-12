LG tasks companies on envronmental protection

On this year’s World Environmental Day with the theme; “‘Connecting People to Nature”, LG Electronics has urged global organisations to invest in things that would protect the environment.

The World Environment Day, WED, is a widely celebrated global day for positive environmental actions. As the biggest annual event for positive environmental action, it is celebrated every year on June 5th, and it creates an ideal opportunity for robust Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, activation programmes.

To mark the day in Lagos, employees of LG trouped out to support local heritage and environmental conservation programmes in line with United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP. Among activities to mark day includes; e-waste clean ups, tree planting, beach clean ups and awareness campaigns across its various regions.

Speaking on the day, LG Electronics, Middle East and Africa, Mr. Kevin Cha, observed that Global companies like LG need to remain at the forefront of social and environmental contribution, and they must lead as examples with authenticity within the global community.

Cha stated that his organisation believes in responsible environmental stewardship and has identified environmental conservation as one among the global CSR pillars.

He added that with World Environment Day bringing together the global community to make a global impact, the ongoing efforts would not only support the environment but make lasting changes among the employees to become forever agents of positive social change.

“As long-time partner of UNEP, LG Electronics has been screening the organization’s World Environment Day’s video on its outdoor LED displays in the New York City Times Square throughout the month of June. In Nigeria, staff of LG electronics converged at the Hermitage beach resort along Epe expressway in Lagos state, to clean-up the expansive beach which is in line with this year’s theme “Connect more with Nature. The company also donated some cleaning items to the host community for the regular cleaning of the beach.

Speaking on what informed the event, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Taeick Son, said “It is only in cleaner and secured environment that we can achieve meaningful growth and development in the country. This is what has informed us as a company to embark on this beach cleaning exercise to mark the world environment day and the reason why we continuously design products that would meet world environment standard thereby helping our teeming consumers experience cleaner and greener lifestyle.”

He called on LG consumers and its employees to remain responsible citizens and advocates of social and environmental change.

He recalled that since 2016, more than 90,000 LG employees from 89 business sites in 48 countries volunteered for social contribution initiatives, and the employees have been actively contributing towards social and environmental causes.

The post LG tasks companies on envronmental protection appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

