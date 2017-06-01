Library, best tool for enlightenment — Mr Conde

By Elizabeth Uwandu

EXECUTIVE Director, Pyramid Education Advancement Foundation, PEA, Mr. Adedapo Conde has said that the best way to liberate and remove darkness in the lives of lcitizens of ocal community was to equip them with books and a conducive environment for learning. He said this at the launch of Agbado Ijaiye Primary School library donated by his foundation.

Mr. Conde noted that the library built with support from small world and Bambini schools, and sponsored by Chemstar Paints Industry, makers of Finecoat paints; among other things was to give the 3125 pupils of Agbado Primary School 1 and 11 a tool to better position themselves among their counterparts from affluent environments and also be sound in education and knowledge.

His words: ”PEA Foundation’s decision to set-up a library in Agbado Ijaiye Primary School was based on the potential impact of the project in ensuring that children from economically disadvantaged background are able to access quality books as well as have a conducive and inspiring environment to read. We believe that these factors will enable them to develop a healthy reading culture – which will improve their vocabulary, knowledge and understanding of the world and subsequently better position them for success in life.”

The founder of the NGO added that its dream to set up libraries in undeserving communities and in public schools inspired the building of two libraries at Ojokoro community and in Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior High School.

“Over the years, at least 6,500 people have benefited from our activities directly while the whole Ojokoro Community and its environs (with a population of 300,000 people) has benefited from our activities indirectly. Our objective is to set-up libraries in undeserved communities as well as public (primary and secondary) schools. We also mentor young people through our various programs such as the book reading club, periodic career and life skills seminars, quiz competitions and also our volunteering scheme. “ added Mr Conde.

Mrs Bunmi Oteju, Director, Lagos Co-Curricular who commissioned the library on behalf of Hon. Ganiyu Sopeyin, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basis Education Board SUBEB, while commending PEA for peculiar provisions it made for the pupils especially Nursery children to learn in a conducive environment called on the head teachers of the schools to ensure that the library was maintained and that children are monitored.

The post Library, best tool for enlightenment — Mr Conde appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

