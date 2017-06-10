Libya Thrash Seychelles In Opener Of Nigeria’s AFCON Group

By James Agberebi:

Libya got their Group E matchday-one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to a perfect start after thrashing visiting Seychelles 5-1 on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria and South Africa are the other teams in the group with only the group winners group winners guaranteed an AFCON ticket.

Anis Mohamed gave Libya the lead with the curtain raiser in the 23rd minute before Ahmad Benali made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

On the stroke of half time, Libya went 3-0 up through Hamdou El Houni's goal and were 4-0 up thanks to Mohamed Zubya in the 66th minute.

In the 84th minute, Muaid Ellafi got on the score sheet to make it 5-0 in favour of Libya.

And in the 92nd minute, Seychelles got a consolation goal through Leroy Coralie to end the game 5-1.

Libya's next game in the 2019 AFCON qualifier is away to South Africa in March, 2018, while Seychelles will host the Super Eagles also in March.

With the result, Libya top the Group E, but tentatively as the second game of the group's matchday-one between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of Sourh Africa holds in Uyo on Saturday.

The post Libya Thrash Seychelles In Opener Of Nigeria’s AFCON Group appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

