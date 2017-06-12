Pages Navigation Menu

Life Before Fame – Bisola’s Story

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola has revealed how her life was before Big Brother fame. Bisola has always been an actress and a singer but that didn’t stop her from trekking at times when she didn’t have transport fare. The former housemate opened up at a recent interview where she admitted to lacking enough to cater for […]

