Like Neymar under Tite, Messi can finally become an Argentina idol with Sampaoli by his side – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Like Neymar under Tite, Messi can finally become an Argentina idol with Sampaoli by his side
Goal.com
Jorge Sampaoli's first training session as Argentina coach must have brought a sense of deja vu for Lionel Messi. The Albiceleste captain has been involved in international football just short of 12 years, and Sampaoli is the eighth coach to take the …
Argentina v Brazil live coverage: TV times, channel, team news and live blog of MCG blockbuster
Brazil 0-1 Argentina LIVE score updates as Gabriel Mercado puts Lionel Messi and Co ahead in Melbourne
Brazil v Argentina: Preview
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!