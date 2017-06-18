Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lil Kesh buys a new car for his mother – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Lil Kesh buys a new car for his mother
NAIJ.COM
Lil Kesh is one musician that enjoys some level of support from majority of Nigerians as a result of the music he makes. Some call him razz, but with his latest hit songs (Shelegangan and No Fake Love), he has managed to win those that labelled him razz.
Fans React as Rapper Lil Kesh Buys Mom New CarThe Olisa Blogazine

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.