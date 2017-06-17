Pages Navigation Menu

Lil Kesh Buys New Car For His Mom (Photos)

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper, Lil Kesh born Keshinro Ololade has acquired a new ride for his mother. The YAGI boss took to his social media page to show off the new acquisition. Lil Kesh gifted his mother with the car when she came visiting him. Watch video below as the joyous mother received her gift dancing salsa. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

