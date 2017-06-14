Pages Navigation Menu

Linda Ikeji gave me 100k while in prison – Kemi Olunloyo reveals (Watch)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Kemi Olunloyo who just got released from Port-harcourt prison has revealed that popular blogger, Linda Ikeji donated the sum of N100,000 to finance her legal expense. Linda and Kemi had a fall out a few years back, to the extent that Kemi had to place a gag order on Ikeji, hindering the blogger from publishing any …

Hello. Add your message here.