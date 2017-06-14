Linda Ikeji gave me 100k while in prison – Kemi Olunloyo reveals (Watch)

Kemi Olunloyo who just got released from Port-harcourt prison has revealed that popular blogger, Linda Ikeji donated the sum of N100,000 to finance her legal expense. Linda and Kemi had a fall out a few years back, to the extent that Kemi had to place a gag order on Ikeji, hindering the blogger from publishing any …

The post Linda Ikeji gave me 100k while in prison – Kemi Olunloyo reveals (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

