Linesman who failed to notice Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal against England dies

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Bogdan Dochev, the assistant referee who failed to spot Diego Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal during the 1986 World Cup match between Argentina and England, has died at the age of 80. In the pulsating quarter-final won 2-1 by Argentina, Maradona produced two of the most talked about goals in the history of football. […]

