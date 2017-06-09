Lionel Messi Agrees To New Barcelona Deal

Lionel Messi says he wants to end his career at Barcelona amid reports that he has agreed a new deal with the Catalan giants.

The Argentine superstar’s future has been subject to heavy speculation over the past few months as he has not yet extended his contract, which expires next year.

Marca reports that the two parties have now reached an agreement and the player himself has revealed that he would love to hang up his boots at the Catalan club.

Speaking to Tencent, he said: “[Staying with Barca] is what I have always wanted, what I have always dreamt of. I said that I would like to end my career in Barcelona, and we will see if it ends that way.”

Meanwhile, TV3 reports that the Argentinian will earn €30m after tax a season under the terms of his new deal. According to Cadena SER, Messi’s buyout clause will be raised from €250m to €400m

