List of CBT Centres Sanctioned by JAMB and their Offences

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has released the full list of the 72 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres sanctioned during the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and their offences.

Continue reading List of CBT Centres Sanctioned by JAMB and their Offences at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

