Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[LISTEN] OUTsurance: Father’s Day video an amateur mistake – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] OUTsurance: Father's Day video an amateur mistake
Eyewitness News
Cape Talk | OUTsurance was criticised by many South Africans following its Father's Day video that did not reflect the country's demographics. Fathers Day · Outsurance · Fathers Day video · Willem roos. Email; Print …
Outrage at #OUTsurance — a turning point for adlandMarkLives.com
Outsurance lays Father's Day ad blunder blame on junior female employeeDestinyConnect
OUTsurance blames junior employee for 'racist' #FathersDay adIndependent Online
Jacaranda FM
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.