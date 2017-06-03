LIVE: Isco gets Madrid nod in Champions League final

Cardiff, United Kingdom | AFP | Isco was picked to start for Real Madrid instead of the fit-again Gareth Bale in Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Cardiff native Bale has recovered from a calf injury that had sidelined him since April 23, but coach Zinedine Zidane elected to keep faith with Spanish playmaker Isco, who has excelled in recent weeks.

Holders Madrid were otherwise as expected, with Cristiano Ronaldo partnering Karim Benzema in attack, while there was no place in the match-day squad for Colombia star James Rodriguez.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri selected a full-strength team, with Dani Alves and Alex Sandro the wing-backs and Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic supporting lone striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Madrid are seeking to become the first team to successfully defend the European Cup since AC Milan in 1990 and the first to do so in the Champions League era.

Juve, who have lost their last four Champions League finals, are aiming to complete the first Treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and European Cup wins in their history.

Teams

Juventus (3-4-3): Gianluigi Buffon (capt); Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorginio Chiellini; Dani Alves, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Alex Sandro; Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (ITA)

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (capt), Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Isco; Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

