Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda to boost spending 10 pct in 2017/18 to support growth – Nasdaq

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Uganda to boost spending 10 pct in 2017/18 to support growth
Nasdaq
(Adds details) KAMPALA, June 8 (Reuters) – Uganda will increase spending by 10 percent in the fiscal year starting next month to 29 trillion shillings ($8.09 billion) to support flagging economic growth, its finance minister said in a budget speech on
Source of Nile to be developed into tourism siteNew Vision
Uganda: India's Exim Bank Seeks to Lend to Uganda GovernmentAllAfrica.com
LIVE: Matia Kasaija's Sh29 trillion budgetIndependent

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.