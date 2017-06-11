Live-Streaming the Newly Serious Katy Perry – The New Yorker
|
The New Yorker
|
Live-Streaming the Newly Serious Katy Perry
The New Yorker
Of all the new American pop stars, Katy Perry has always seemed the most resolutely human to me, in part because she appears constantly on the verge of a good guffaw. Perry, who was born Katheryn Hudson, in 1984, is one of the best-selling musical …
Katy Perry bids to end bad blood with Taylor Swift – but gets no response
My BFF & I Transformed Into Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Because "Feuds" Are So 2016
The Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Feud Seems to Be Over
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!