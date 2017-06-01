Pages Navigation Menu

LIVE: Uhuru leads Madaraka Day fete – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


LIVE: Uhuru leads Madaraka Day fete
President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga are sharing a podium for the first time since they were cleared by the elections agency to vie for the top job during Madaraka Day celebrations in Nyeri. More than 20,000 people are expected to
Kenya: SGR Gives Us Classic Example of Politics Boarding a TrainAllAfrica.com
Uhuru, Raila arrive in Nyeri for 54th Madaraka Day celebrationsThe Star, Kenya
Thousands in Nyeri for Madaraka Day celebrationsCitizen TV (press release)
Financial Times –The Standard –KDRTV –Coastweek
