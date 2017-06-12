LIVE: URA annual budget breakfast

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is today holding public budget breakfast meetings at three venues across the country, in Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara and Gulu.

According to the Commissioner General of URA Doris Akol, “the budget breakfast being held today provides an opportunity to discuss and understand the new tax policy ammendments for better implementatiion.”

THE BUDGET BEING DISCUSSED

Uganda 2017-18 Budget Speech_8th June 2017_Final by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

