Liverpool £28m Bid For Mohamed Salah Rejected By Roma

Roma have rejected a £28m bid from Liverpool for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international signed for fellow Premier League side Chelsea in 2013, but left on loan to Fiorentina in 2015, before signing permanently for Roma in a 15m Euro transfer last summer.

While the Blues only signed him for £11m from Basel, Liverpool could have to play almost triple that to secure Salah, who scored 15 goals in Serie A last season.

He also grabbed 11 assists in Serie A over the last campaign, as Roma finished second.

Liverpool began the transfer window by securing the signing of Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke and it is anticipated there will be a number of new arrivals before the start of the season.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is also understood to be interested in Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk, who is also a reported target for Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

