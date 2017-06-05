Liverpool Yet To Agree Transfer Fee With Roma For Mohamed Salah

Liverpool look to have moved closer to signing Mohamed Salah after Sky in Italy reported personal terms have been agreed – although a fee is yet to be agreed with Roma.

It is understood Salah met with Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool in the last few days and that an agreement in principle has been reached with the player and his representatives.

However, no talks have taken place with Roma since Liverpool had an initial £28m offer rejected and the Reds are also looking at other options, including Lazio winger Keita Balde.

Roma’s American chairman, James Palotta, told US radio station SiriusXM that, “for the moment, there is nothing with Liverpool. We’ll see what to do”

Former Chelsea forward Salah joined Roma for £13m last summer following a season-long loan the season prior.

Salah’s career at Chelsea never got going and he was sent out on loan to Fiorentina before joining Roma, for whom he scored 19 goals in 39 appearances last season as they pushed for the Serie A title.

