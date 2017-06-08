Pages Navigation Menu

Living through the Leaves: A Literary Appreciation Event Featuring Excerpts from Selected Nigerian Literature | Saturday, June 17th

The evidence that there is a decline in reading culture is substantial and spellbinding. Even with the growing amount of non-paper options provided by our constantly changing technology age, many people still find it difficult to read printed material. This loss is now being felt in our cultural activities, in our policies and politics, as […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

