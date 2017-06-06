Lizzy Anjorin, Saidi Balogun settle scores – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lizzy Anjorin, Saidi Balogun settle scores
Vanguard
NOLLYWOOD stars, Saidi Balogun and Lizzy Anjorin who were recently engaged in a war of words have resolved their differences, after popular business mogul and Oluomo of Ago Iwoye, Giwa Femi Bakre and his wife, Yeye Oluomo of Ago Iwoye, Funke …
