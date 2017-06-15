LMC banishes Sunshine Stars to Ijebu Ode

NIGERIA Professional Football League clubs have been reminded by the League Management Company that breaches of the NPFL Framework and Rules will be met with appropriate sanctions to sustain the gains of the reforms to reposition club football in the country. The caution is coming on the heels of a ruling following further breach of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

