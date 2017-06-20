LNG: August prices weaken on poor Asian demand – Vanguard
|
|
LNG: August prices weaken on poor Asian demand
Vanguard
Asian spot Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices eased slightly last week as many traditional buyers remained on the sidelines and traders instead turned their focus to tenders in India. According to Reuters, spot prices for August delivery LNG-AS edged …
