Lobi Stars must pile pressure on top teams, says Agbaji

Goal.com

Anthony Agbaji says Lobi Stars will continue to pile pressure on top teams after securing a win over Rivers United on Friday. The victory over the Pride of Rivers moved the Ortom Boys to third spot, although with other teams yet to play their Nigeria …

Lobi spank Rivers Utd in Makurdi Vanguard



all 2 news articles »