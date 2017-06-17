Lobi Stars must pile pressure on top teams, says Agbaji – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Lobi Stars must pile pressure on top teams, says Agbaji
Goal.com
Anthony Agbaji says Lobi Stars will continue to pile pressure on top teams after securing a win over Rivers United on Friday. The victory over the Pride of Rivers moved the Ortom Boys to third spot, although with other teams yet to play their Nigeria …
Lobi spank Rivers Utd in Makurdi
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!