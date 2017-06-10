LocalBitcoins Will Support BIP148 Coin Withdrawals if the Chain Remains Active

It appears there is another major development regarding BIP148. LocalBitcoins, the largest peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchange platform, has confirmed they will support BIP148 withdrawals. To be more precise, they will do so if that blockchain remains. This means LocalBitcoins could end up supporting two different iterations of Bitcoin in the end. An intriguing development, to say … Continue reading LocalBitcoins Will Support BIP148 Coin Withdrawals if the Chain Remains Active

The post LocalBitcoins Will Support BIP148 Coin Withdrawals if the Chain Remains Active appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

