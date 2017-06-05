Pages Navigation Menu

London attack: Muslim community join others at Potters Fields Park vigil

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community join others as they bow their heads during a vigil at Potters Fields Park in London on June 5, 2017 to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market that killed seven people on June 3.
London police made a fresh round of arrests Monday after the country’s third terror attack in less than three months as Prime Minister Theresa May came under mounting pressure over security three days ahead of elections. The aftermath of Saturday night’s rampage, which left seven dead and dozens wounded, dominated the campaign trail.
Members of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community (in white) join others as they bow their heads during a vigil at Potters Fields Park in London on June 5, 2017 to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market that killed seven people on June 3.
/ AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
People gather for a vigil in Potters Fields Park in London on June 5, 2017 to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market that killed seven people on June 3.
