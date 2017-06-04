London attack: UK tolerated extremism – Theresa May laments ￼

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has reacted to the London terror attack that killed 7 people, saying it’s “time to say enough is enough” Speaking Sunday morning outside 10 Downing Street, hours after the London Bridge attacks, May lamented that “there is far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. She said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

