London attack: You console UK while herdsmen slaughter Nigerians – Fani-Kayode blasts Onyeama
Daily Post Nigeria
London attack: You console UK while herdsmen slaughter Nigerians – Fani-Kayode blasts Onyeama
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday criticised Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, over his reaction to the London terror attack. The Minister had tweeted: “Nigeria stands with the world against terrorism and extremism …
