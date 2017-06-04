Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

London attack: You console UK while herdsmen slaughter Nigerians – Fani-Kayode blasts Onyeama – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

London attack: You console UK while herdsmen slaughter Nigerians – Fani-Kayode blasts Onyeama
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday criticised Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, over his reaction to the London terror attack. The Minister had tweeted: “Nigeria stands with the world against terrorism and extremism
Fani-Kayode “uncouth, rude and crude” – Youth GroupVanguard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.