Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

London Bridge Attack: “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” – Trump

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified call for a Travel Ban in the country following the terrorist attack in London on Saturday night. Assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night before stabbing revellers on nearby streets, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens. […]

The post London Bridge Attack: “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” – Trump appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.