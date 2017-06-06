London Bridge Attackers Named
British police on Monday has named two of the three terrorists who carried out the London Bridge attack as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Butt, 27, who was born in Pakistan, lived in east London with his wife and children for years. He was even once featured in a BBC documentary about Islamist extremists. […]
