London fire: How group warned of ‘catastrophic event’ 7 months ago

Residents association, Grenfell Action Group, gave warnings of a potential “catastrophic event” seven months before Wednesday’s massive fire incident at a tower block in North Kensington, London. The fire resulted in the hospitalisation of 50 persons and an unspecified number of deaths, according to London Fire Chief, Dany Cotton. In a series of blog posts, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

