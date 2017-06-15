London firefighters traumatised by ‘horrendous’ scenes, chief says

Most of the 250 firefighters who tackled the blaze at London’s Grenfell Tower, where at least 12 people died and many remain missing, were traumatized by the “horrendous” scenes they found, London Fire Chief said.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner, Dany Cotton told Sky News that her officers had seen people jumping and throwing children from windows at the 120-home social housing block.

“I spoke to one of my officers, who were very near when someone came out of the window, and he was in tears, and he is a professional fire officer.

“We like to think of ourselves as roughty, toughty and heroes – they are heroes, but they have feelings, and people were absolutely devastated by yesterday’s events.

“It was the worst thing I have ever seen, it was a horrendous, major incident of a large scale that involved so many people, and it was beyond belief.

“Words cannot describe it, it was just that truly awful,” Cotton said.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Theresa May and other politicians have paid tribute to the firefighters.

The Fire Brigades Union, which represents most of Britain’s firefighters, earlier said the firefighters and other emergency personnel were “doing a particularly difficult job.”

The union said “the firefighters are witnessing brutal and tragic scenes with the professionalism we have come to expect from them.”

The post London firefighters traumatised by 'horrendous' scenes, chief says appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

