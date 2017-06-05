London killings: Our fighters attacked UK – ISIS

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London terror attack which occurred Saturday night. SITE Intelligence Group said ​ISIS propaganda outlet – Amaq News Agency – ​confirmed this in a statement on their website. It ​​translated the statement in which ISIS confirmed that a “detachment” of its fighters carried out the atrocity, in which seven people […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

