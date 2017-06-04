Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

London terror attack: 6 persons confirmed dead

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The London Ambulance service confirmed after the London attack, that forty-eight people have been taken to hospital, in which six people died on their way to the hospital. The statement read, “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries.” Details soon.

The post London terror attack: 6 persons confirmed dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.