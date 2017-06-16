Pages Navigation Menu

London Tower Block : Death toll rises to 30

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

The Metropolitan police have confirmed on Friday that at  least 30 people have been confirmed killed and dozens more are feared dead in the London tower block fire, as firefighters continued the search for more bodies amid outrage over the use of cladding blamed for spreading the flames. “We know that at least 30 people …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

