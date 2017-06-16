London Tower Block : Death toll rises to 30

The Metropolitan police have confirmed on Friday that at least 30 people have been confirmed killed and dozens more are feared dead in the London tower block fire, as firefighters continued the search for more bodies amid outrage over the use of cladding blamed for spreading the flames. “We know that at least 30 people …

The post London Tower Block : Death toll rises to 30 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

