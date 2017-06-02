Pages Navigation Menu

Lonely bachelor gave life savings to Nigerian scam artists who promised him the love of his life

A lonely bachelor gave away a fortune to Nigerian scam artists who promised to send him the love of his life, a court heard. But when Stephen Wallace’s bank put a stay on his account after noticing the transactions, he marched in with a kitchen knife, a hammer and a baton. Wallace, from Market Street […]

The post Lonely bachelor gave life savings to Nigerian scam artists who promised him the love of his life appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

