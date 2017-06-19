Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LONG READ: Nathaniel Bassey is saying something with the #HallelujahChallenge, and we should all be listening – YNaija

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

LONG READ: Nathaniel Bassey is saying something with the #HallelujahChallenge, and we should all be listening
YNaija
Before June 2017, Nathaniel Bassey was a household name, but one mostly mentioned in Christian homes and gospel music circles. As a gospel singer and minister, Nathaniel Bassey is one of the biggest names in the business. He is a regular, influential …
Nathaniel Bassey: 15 Interesting Facts About The Gospel ArtisteBuzzNigeria.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.