Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lord Trigg reacts to reports of his arrest – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Lord Trigg reacts to reports of his arrest
NAIJ.COM
Following his reported arrest for fraud and chronic debt, upcoming musician and baby daddy of popular fashion designer Toyin Lawani Lord Trigg has denied reports that he spent the day in a police station. According to several reports, he was arrested
Bobrisky shades Toyin Lawani over her baby daddy's arrestNigerian Entertainment Today
Bobrisky Cross dresser makes jest of Toyin Lawani following arrest of latter's babydaddyPulse Nigeria
Bobrisky Throws Shade At Toyin Lawani After Her Baby Daddy, See What He SaidInformation Nigeria

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.