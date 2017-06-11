Lottery winner wins $447M jackpot

A sole winning lottery ticket in the US has bagged the entire million jackpot. The lucky punter matched all six numbers on their Powerball ticket which was sold in southern California. Lottery officials said the earliest the $447.8 million ticket could be redeemed is 8am tomorrow. The winner has one year to claim the prize […]

The post Lottery winner wins $447M jackpot appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

