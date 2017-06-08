Pages Navigation Menu

Love in the air: Man arrested for disguising as a lady to help his girl friend sit for an exam

Jun 8, 2017

A man has been caught writing Ordinary level exam for his girlfriend, the man who disguised himself as a woman was caught in the exam hall An exam invigilator has caught a man red-handed taking his girlfriend’s Ordinary Level exam for her in Zimbabwe. It was gathered that the man who disguised as a woman …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

