Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Public Procurement Board Disappointing – Speaker – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Lagos Public Procurement Board Disappointing – Speaker
Leadership Newspapers
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has expressed disappointment in the activities of the state Public Procurement Board. Obasa, who spoke during plenary on Tuesday stressed that the board was not forthcoming in its …
LSHA scolds Procurement Board, approves new memberVanguard
Lagos Speaker disappointed in procurement boardThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.